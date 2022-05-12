12 May 2022
Research Excellence Framework 2021 results show breadth and depth of work at universities across the country.
Image © RVC
Vet schools in the UK have received top grades in a national assessment of the strength and quality of university research.
All seven of the vet schools that participated in the 2021 Research Excellence Framework (REF) had the majority of their research ranked as either “world-leading” or “internationally excellent”, with some also acknowledged for the high level of impact the work had on society beyond academia.
The REF is a UK-wide assessment of university research conducted annually by the four UK higher education funding bodies. The findings for 2021 were released today (12 May).
Research across all academic disciplines was assessed, with thousands of submissions from 157 UK institutions examined in total.
In the agriculture, food and veterinary schools category (UoA6), research from vet schools at Bristol, Cambridge, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Liverpool, Nottingham and the RVC was submitted. Scores for the proportion of research from the vet schools that was ranked as reaching the highest 4* rating – or “world-leading” – ranged between 38% and 60%.
Research ranked 3* – or “internationally excellent” – was also high, at between 33% and 49%. When both top grades were combined, the range was between 85% and 97%, while impact scores included a 100% 4* rating for Bristol and 83.3% for the RVC.
Stuart Reid, president and principal of the RVC, said: “I am very pleased with the outcome of the REF2021 exercise – as a specialist institution with a clinical focus, the challenge of addressing the scientific spectrum, from fundamental research to clinical application, is at the very core of our mission.
“Knowing that we are assessed as delivering to that agenda by our peers is important and encourages us to continue our efforts of making a meaningful impact on animal and human health globally.”
Tim Parkin, head of the University of Bristol Veterinary School, said: “Bristol vet school is very pleased to see our rankings continue to improve in UoA6 in REF 2021, with 94% of our outputs being rated as world-leading or internationally excellent and, very importantly for us, 100% of our impact case studies being classed 4* as ‘outstanding in terms of reach and significance’.
“These results reaffirm our vision to be a veterinary school recognised for the delivery of world-class research that positively impacts animal health and welfare, to promote a healthy society.”
The full results are on the REF website while the breakdown for veterinary sciences is available online.