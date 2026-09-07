7 Sept 2026
Isaderm gel was out stock for around four months due to a change in testing driven by external factors.
Isaderm is now back in stock with wholesalers.
A topical skin disease treatment for dogs is now back in stock after approximately four months.
Isaderm, which treats surface pyoderma including acute moist dermatitis and intertrigo, is now once again available from wholesalers.
The POM-V medication was said to have been out of stock due to a change in testing driven by external factors.
The carbomer-based gel maintains contact on skin and wet lesions, and its active ingredients are the antibiotic, fusidic acid, and betamethasone, which acts as an anti-inflammatory and anti-pruritic.
It is said to be highly effective against Staphylococci and Streptococci bacteria.
Callum Watkins, brand manager at Dechra – Isaderm’s manufacturer – said: “Isaderm is a popular and effective treatment that helps break the itch-scratch cycle.
“It plays an essential role in many practice protocols, and we are delighted that it is back in stock to provide fast and effective relief to dogs suffering from surface pyoderma.”