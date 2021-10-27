27 Oct 2021
More than 35 sessions and research from speakers across the world to be delivered live or via online link at two-day seminar traditionally popular with UK farm vets.
TotalDairy is renowned for delivering up-to-date research and ideas across the dairy farming field, and is aimed at livestock vets, dairy producers and industry representatives.
All will gather for TotalDairy 2021 at the Crowne Plaza, Stratford-upon-Avon, which will provide more than 35 online or face-to-face sessions.
Among those speaking are:
Boehringer Ingelheim, Lallemand, Map of Ag and Model Nutrition Dairy Consulting are sponsoring the event – taking place on 10 and 11 November – and have representatives involved in some of the sessions.
Full details, agenda, speakers and booking information is available online.