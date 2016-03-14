Cooking of meat

Cooking meat thoroughly will help destroy tissue cysts before consumption. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises for at-risk groups, whole meat cuts are cooked to at least 63°C, ground meat to at least 71°C and poultry to at least 73°C. It also advises meat is rested after cooking for at least three minutes before consumption (CDC, 2013). If intended for raw or rare consumption, meat should be frozen first at -20°C for at least two days.