18 Jan 2022
Vets are being encouraged to make the case to farmers for trace element supplementation, which can help at a stressful time for cows.
Image © Denis Brinicombe Group.
Vets are being urged to encourage farmers to invest in trace element supplementation at drying off to help cows through the stressful transition period.
James Brinicombe, technical director at B2B Nutrition – which is a trade arm of the Brinicombe Group – said calving was incredibly stressful for cows due to the heightened physiological demands and rise in energy requirements.
Mr Brinicombe said: “Post-calving, dairy cows rapidly go into peak lactation. If their health isn’t supported through this period, cows could be at increased risk of metabolic disease and serious illness.
“Illness during this time comes at a significant cost to farm businesses. Not only are there the immediate costs associated with veterinary treatment, and loss of milk yield to consider, but there is likely to be a longer-term impact with fertility typically also affected.”
He added that ensuring good micronutrition helped ensure cows achieve correct chemical and energy balances during the transition period, aiding in immunity, repair and recovery after calving.
Mr Brinicombe said selenium helped keep cows free from infection and reduced risk of retained placentas, with zinc, copper and manganese helping to support recovery as part of transition diets.
He noted micronutrition was often overlooked, but could have a big part to play in performance in future months.
Mr Brinicombe said: “Micronutrition really should be incorporated into all herds’ transition management plans.”