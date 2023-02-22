22 Feb 2023
A consistent message across the entire practice team is crucial, the workshop’s leader said.
Brian Faulkner led the session on antimicrobial resistance for receptionists and front-of-house staff.
Veterinary receptionists and front-of-house staff attended a workshop devised as part of efforts to tackle the problem of antimicrobial resistance in Wales.
The event was one of several sessions held within the Arwain DGC programme, which aims to reduce the problem in both animals and the wider environment.
Adam Powell, a member of the project team who helped to organise the event, said: “Over the past 12 months, Arwain DGC has undertaken a variety of Veterinary Prescribing Champion training events, comprising a wide range of CPD topics.”
Mr Powell continued: “Alerted to a potential knowledge gap, the final in-person workshop expanded our training to both veterinary prescribers and front-of-house staff, focusing on constructive client liaison during medicine dispensing.
“Such training is felt to be increasingly important to maintain a consistent approach to prudent dispensing within and between veterinary practices.
“We were delighted that nearly 40 veterinary practice staff attended the workshop, demonstrating the importance placed on this topic by the wider profession.”
The workshop examined issues including the principles of prescription, dealing with challenging situations at reception and how to tackle inconsistencies of prescription and supply approach between vets and practices.
Former SPVS president Brian Faulkner, who led the session, said: “Receptionists and front-of-house staff are not only crucial to customer service.
“They also need to know some technicalities related to medicines others prescribe, so they can assist with client understanding and enhance compliance in both the medical and legal senses.”
Mr Faulkner continued: “The key to responsible use and supply of POM-V medications – especially antimicrobials – is to adopt and stick to a consistent message and protocol that the entire veterinary team understands, believes and uses.
“Yes, some farmers aren’t used to the tighter controls we are now having to apply compared to days gone by, but usually these tensions can be defused by listening, empathising and explaining why these new mindsets are necessary to protect these valuable medications.”