20 Feb 2025
Tens of thousands of people are expected to take part in the Mars Petcare-led scheme, which officials hope will deepen understanding of how the human-animal bond benefits both parties.
Image: © Giulio_Fornasar / Adobe Stock
A major new research project, which aims to expand knowledge of the human-animal bond’s shared benefits, has been launched today (20 February).
The Pets and Wellbeing Study (PAWS) is intended to be the largest of its kind in the world, engaging more than 35,000 participants across at least 20 countries during its initial stages.
The programme, launched on National Love Your Pet Day, is being led by Mars Petcare’s Waltham Petcare Science Institute in Leicestershire, amid increasing awareness of the role played by pets in maintaining owners’ mental well-being.
Researchers there plan to collaborate with academics, charities and other stakeholders on what is being described as a “multi-year” initiative.
And, with previous Mars-led analysis indicating a global pet population of around 1 billion, officials believe examining the topic is more important now than ever.
Mars Petcare president Loïc Moutault said: “I know firsthand the joy and comfort pets bring to our lives and there is increasing evidence that owning a pet or simply interacting with one can bring benefits to people of all ages and from all walks of life.
“We believe pets make our lives better, and through this study we aim to provide deeper, science-backed understanding of the mutual bond between people and pets.”
The institute plans to work with several universities in both the UK and US during the project, including the University of Arizona College of Veterinary Medicine.
Its associate dean for research, Maggie O’Haire, said: “Both the breadth and depth of this study programme promise to deliver novel data and greater insight into something many people instinctively feel – that the bond between pet and pet owner is a powerful and unique part of the human experience.
“We are proud to continue to collaborate with Mars and its world-leading research institute as it embarks on this transformative work.”
Mars is also planning to work with the mental health app Calm to develop new resources during the coming year.
Calm’s chief clinical officer, Chris Mosunic, said: “Pets are daily sources of calm, joy and connection.
“Through our partnership with Mars, we aim to understand these relationships better and illuminate the unique role pets play in mental health and wellbeing, supported by new in-app resources.”