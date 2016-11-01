Transfusion-associated complications are observed to be more common in dogs than in cats. Hypothermia can occur in rapid, high volume transfusions. Gastrointestinal signs, such as vomiting, nausea and diarrhoea, are also common. Cardiovascular signs can arise due to complications leading to hypotension or fluid volume overload. Respiratory signs can manifest from impaired perfusion or pulmonary oedema. Electrolyte disturbances and toxicity can lead to neuromuscular signs. Allergic reactions will manifest as external signs, such as urticaria, pruritus and facial oedema.