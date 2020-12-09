food-borne

animal to human (zoonotic) – mainly from cats that shed millions of oocysts after eating infected rodents, birds, or other small animals

mother to child (congenital)

In a review (Said et al, 2017) the Government found a strong association between eating beef and Toxoplasma infection in the UK, although in the US infection is contracted especially from pork, lamb and venison. The authors concluded that these findings emphasise the need to ensure food is thoroughly cooked and handled hygienically – especially for those in vulnerable groups.