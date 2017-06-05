Surgical management tips

If repositioning is considered to be appropriate, the globe should be kept moist with ocular antibiotic ointment (for example, chloramphenicol) prior to surgery. A lateral canthotomy might be necessary in some cases, along with gentle forward traction of the eyelids to return them to a normal position. Application of a bandage contact lens during globe manipulation can help protect the corneal surface. Once the globe is replaced into its normal position, a temporary tarsorrhaphy (Figure 2) should be performed and left in situ for two to three weeks. The medial palpebral fissure can be left open to facilitate the application of topical treatments.