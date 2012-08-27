Selegiline is a selective and irreversible monoamine oxidase B inhibitor in the dog41. It is thought to act by enhancing dopamine and other catecholamines in the cortex and hippocampus, as well as acting directly and indirectly as an antioxidant. A large clinical trial demonstrated improvement in specific cognitive testing, the sleep/wake cycle, activity level, the level of disorientation and social interaction of dogs with CDS by 30 days to 60 days following initiation of treatment at 0.5mg/kg to 1.0mg/kg once daily42. In this study of 641 client-owned dogs with CDS, 77% of the dogs were reported to show an overall improvement in clinical signs by day 60 on the basis of owner interpretation. Furthermore, selegiline has also been suggested to improve longevity of relatively healthy dogs aged 10 years to 15 years43.