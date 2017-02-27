In the ophthalmic literature, this condition is referred to as spontaneous chronic corneal epithelial defect (SCCED), but other terms – such as boxer ulcer, refractory ulcer or indolent ulcer – are still commonly used. A SCCED is most likely triggered by a superficial corneal trauma, but the exact pathomechanism is not fully understood. A failure of attachment exists between the basal epithelium to its basement membrane and stroma. The presence of a hyaline acellular zone in the superficial stroma appears to be the main factor that prevents adhesion of the epithelium. The non-attachment results in a loose flap of epithelium under which fluorescein will migrate and be retained (Figure 5).