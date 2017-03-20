Diagnosis

The diagnosis of a deep corneal ulcer is based on a complete and thorough ophthalmic examination (see part one, VT47.08). Generally, any visible indentation of the corneal surface suggests stromal loss (Figure 1) and should be taken very seriously. In cases of very deep corneal defects, the Schirmer tear test and tonometry should be avoided to prevent a corneal rupture. Nevertheless, it is especially important to perform the Schirmer tear test on the opposite eye, if it is safe to do so, as it may hold the key to the diagnosis of a contributing dry eye condition.