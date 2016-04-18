Vincristine tends to be minimally myelosuppresive. Haematology to assess the neutrophil nadir is recommended seven days after the first treatment. If neutrophils are less than 2×109/L at this point, treatment should be delayed (if more is due). If neutrophils are less than 1×109/L, or if the patient is pyrexic, broad-spectrum antibiotics therapy should also be started. If a treatment is delayed, consider further reducing vincristine dosage by 10% to 20% to avoid future delays.