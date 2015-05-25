It is useful during this time to ask the owner to keep an allergy diary to check the dog’s most pruritic periods match the allergens that have been identified on allergy testing. This means when a vaccine is to be formulated it can be matched closely to the dog’s pruritus profile. There are many great resources available that allow both veterinary surgeons and their pet-owning clients to monitor the pollen counts – allowing them to be able to manage their dog’s allergies more effectively. Table 2 is a basic pollen calendar that can be used to help guide clients on the times of the year they can expect their pet to be most unstable with the different pollination periods.