These discoveries of the genetics in humans and dogs do not explain the increase in obesity prevalence. Genes also do not fate individuals with “obesity genes” to inevitable obesity. While DNA cannot be changed, the expression of genes and their effects can be modified – for example, exercise stimulates genes in muscles to make proteins that help metabolise energy sources more effectively. Certain food substances turn genes on or off, including some genes that affect metabolism. Having “obesity genes” may mean greater care will be needed to prevent obesity, and it may be more difficult to treat.