What medication do I use if phenobarbital is not sufficient?

Several reasons exist as to why phenobarbital may not be sufficient in managing epilepsy. Sometimes this may be because the dog has an identifiable underlying cause for the seizures that has not been diagnosed, the dog may be one of the 25% with refractory epilepsy or it may be that the medication is not being administered at the correct dose. However, owner expectation is probably the most common reason for a perceived failure in management of epileptic dogs (Pergrande et al, 2020).