Synovial osteochondromatosis, as was diagnosed in this cat, is characterised by the formation of osteochondral nodules in the synovial lining of joints (Tas et al, 2013). Synovial osteochondromas that arise without a known predisposing cause are termed primary synovial osteochondromas, while those arising from a diseased joint are referred to as secondary synovial osteochondromas. In the secondary form, chronic OA is the major initiator of the condition (Tas et al, 2013). Synovial osteochondromatosis starts with benign reactive metaplasia of the synovium, which gives rise to the formation of osteochondral nodules in the synovial lining of the joint (Tas et al, 2013). Initially, these nodules are fibrocartilaginous and attached to the synovium by a peduncle, but as they grow, they can calcify and may break off, becoming loose joint mice (Tas et al, 2013).