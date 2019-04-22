Patients with stage B2 disease that do not meet the EPIC criteria do not warrant pimobendan therapy, but should be re-evaluated at 6 to 12-monthly intervals for progressive cardiac enlargement that does meet the EPIC criteria. It is questionable how much activation of the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS) occurs in MMVD prior to the onset of CHF and several clinical trials have tried to determine whether an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor (ACEI) would be beneficial in these patients. So far, clinical trials have found ACEI therapy has had either little or no effect in delaying the onset of CHF5,6,11. Therefore, ACEIs are not recommended in MMVD prior to the onset of CHF.