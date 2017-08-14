These comments highlighted several points to us – not least the need to be incredibly clear when posting on social media. It had not been explicitly stated on the post we had given the dog pain relief, just that we had been looking after it. It created feelings of frustration and sadness among staff that anyone could assume we had not done this. It also showed very large numbers of people can be reached incredibly rapidly – and they are more willing to offer strong, opinionated views online (often without full information) than they would do face to face.