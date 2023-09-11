11 Sept 2023
Sir Ian Wilmut, one of the team involved in cloning Dolly the sheep, has passed away at the age of 79.
Professor Sir Ian Wilmut. Image: ©The University of Edinburgh.
The family of Sir Ian Wilmut have asked for privacy following his death; however, the University of Edinburgh has released the following statement.
Sir Peter Mathieson, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Edinburgh, said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Prof Sir Ian Wilmut.
“He was a titan of the scientific world, leading the Roslin Institute team who cloned Dolly the sheep – the first mammal to be cloned from an adult cell – which transformed scientific thinking at the time.”
Prof Sir Peter Mathieson added: “This breakthrough continues to fuel many of the advances that have been made in the field of regenerative medicine that we see today.
“Our thoughts are with Ian’s family at this time.”