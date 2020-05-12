12 May 2020
Prof Day described as an “icon of global veterinary medicine” as tributes flood in from around the world following news of his death.
The WSAVA has paid tribute to its long-standing committee and executive board member Michael Day following his death.
Emeritus Prof Day died at his home in Somerset on 10 May – and since the news emerged tributes have been paid from around the world to a man who made a towering contribution to the world veterinary medicine.
These tributes have been led by the WSAVA, where Prof Day held a range of roles – including membership of the gastrointestinal standardisation group and chairmanship of the scientific advisory committee.
He founded the WSAVA’s one health committee in 2010 and chaired the WSAVA’s Vaccination Guidelines Group from 2009 until March 2020, when ill health necessitated his stepping down from this and his other WSAVA roles.
Prof Day was latterly the BSAVA member representative for the WSAVA and joined the WSAVA’s executive board in 2017. He was elected honorary treasurer in 2018.
The inaugural vice-president of the WSAVA Foundation, Prof Day also helped to develop and lead its African Small Companion Animal Network (AFSCAN) project, which works to raise standards of companion animal veterinary care in sub-Saharan Africa.
Last month (April), he was awarded the WSAVA’s prestigious Award for Global Meritorious Service.
WSAVA president Shane Ryan said: “We are terribly saddened by the loss of Michael, who served the WSAVA with distinction and dedication for many years.
“He was a true veterinary leader who made an immense contribution to the WSAVA and the other associations he served.
“Michael was not only a highly respected colleague, but a much-loved friend. We are heartbroken to lose him, and our thoughts are with his wife, our WSAVA colleague Mary Marcondes, his wider family, his friends and colleagues.”
Michael Lappin, chairman of the WSAVA’s one health committee, added: “Prof Day was an icon of global veterinary medicine in many fields.
“His work to found the one health committee and the resultant One Health Certificate Course are just two of the ways in which his memory will live on.
“It was an honour to be his friend and to have him as an inspiration in so many ways, both professionally and personally.”
Jolle Kirpensteijn, WSAVA past-president and chief professional veterinary officer at Hill’s Pet Nutrition, US, said: “Michael was a friend to the entire global veterinary community, and worked tirelessly and humbly to make the world better by championing a one health approach.
“His hallmark sense of humour and ability to explain complex concepts touched us all.”
Guillermina Manigot, WSAVA member representative for Argentina, said: “Among his many achievements, Prof Day was passionate about the creation of the first set of WSAVA vaccination guidelines for Latin America and travelled throughout the region, with members of the Vaccination Guidelines Group, to explain and discuss them with veterinarians.
“These guidelines were recently published in the Journal of Small Animal Practice and it is now our mission, as Latin American veterinarians, to apply what he taught us for the benefit of our patients and public health. Thank you, Prof Day.”