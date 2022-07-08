8 Jul 2022
A celebration of the life of International Animal Rescue trustee Lisa Milella will be held on 14 July following her death last month from motor neurone disease.
Tributes have been paid following the death of one of the UK’s leading veterinary dental specialists.
Lisa Milella was diagnosed with motor neurone disease eight years ago and after battling it with “extraordinary courage”, she sadly died on 19 May.
A past president of the British Veterinary Dental Association, Dr Milella was also a trustee of International Animal Rescue (IAR) and for many years used her skills as a veterinary dental specialist to support the charity’s work worldwide.
In a statement, the charity said: “Lisa was a trustee of International Animal Rescue for many years, and she regularly visited IAR’s rescue centres to relieve the pain of animals with agonising dental conditions, and teaching the local vets new veterinary dental procedures.
“After her diagnosis, Lisa closed her veterinary dental practice, but continued to support IAR’s teams in the field with expert advice and guidance on treatments for all kinds of rescued animals.
“She also continued to take part in meetings of IAR’s board of trustees throughout her illness, never as a bystander, always as an active participant, unafraid to speak her mind.“
The statement continued: “Another important aspect of Lisa’s legacy is the fact that she established within International Animal Rescue, and many other similar organisations, the awareness of the importance of oral and dental care.
“Lisa‘s core principle that has been adopted by all that have had the opportunity to work her is that all animals have the right to a comfortable and pain-free mouth.
“She had a special compassion for wild animals in captivity, and the work that she started, will continue and be supported by the Lisa Milella Veterinary Dental Fund.”
The fund will be managed as a separate, dedicated fund by IAR to continue supporting the dental treatment of rescued wild animals, as well as the teaching and training of all those working within the sphere.
Alan Knight, chief executive of IAR, said: “Lisa Milella embodied so many qualities that we at IAR hold dear: strength of character, courage, kindness, compassion, and a love of life.
“We will miss her terribly, but never forget her. It has been a privilege to work with her and call her our friend.”
A celebration of Dr Milella’s life has been organised on 14 July between 2pm to 5pm. For those who would like to attend, RSVP using the link on the IAR Facebook page.