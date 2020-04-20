20 Apr 2020
“The veterinary profession owes John Sheridan a huge debt of gratitude for the past 60 years for his work in veterinary practice management” – Alan Robinson.
Tributes have been paid to the man who helped shape the face of modern veterinary business in the UK.
John Sheridan, 84, died peacefully at his home on Sunday 19 April following a short illness, with his wife Maureen and his children at his side.
Mr Sheridan graduated from the RVC in 1960 and, as well as owning his own veterinary practices, served as president of both the BSAVA and VPMA (now the VMG).
He was renowned worldwide as a speaker and educator on veterinary business, while outside of the profession, the keen amateur saxophonist also served as a community responder with the ambulance service.
Always keen to share his knowledge, Mr Sheridan started his Veterinary Business Show in 2004, sending out advice and discussion to his members, and has created a library of 250 informative videos, as well as many articles and reports.
Before his death, he had also been working on a new version of his profitability survey and an online business course – work since taken up by close friend and director of Vet Dynamics, Alan Robinson.
Mr Robinson said: “The veterinary profession owes John a huge debt of gratitude for the past 60 years for his work in veterinary practice management. That gratitude is long and deep in the profession.
“He was a huge personal inspiration for me, and probably got me started on my pathway of management and leadership.
“If I can look back with the same pride and the same contribution to the profession that he can, as a result of my time in the veterinary profession, it will be, for me, a life well lived.”
SPVS president Anna Judson said: “John was a forward thinker and never wavered in his mission to put business training in the veterinary profession on the agenda.
“Many of us will have benefited – knowingly or unknowingly – for his leadership in this field. He will be missed by the veterinary community and my thoughts go out to his family.”
Anthony Chadwick of The Webinar Vet said: “John was a visionary. He was doing online learning before anyone else.
“I always enjoyed sharing ideas with John. He will be missed.”
Vet and business consultant Brian Faulkner added: “In 1996, the year after I graduated, I bought the only book on veterinary business I could find, written by someone called John Sheridan and Owen McCafferty.
“I was enthralled by it and it inspired me to study for a Master of Business Administration. I told John this eight years ago after my dad died, as I felt it was a pity not to get around to telling people how much of an influence they have had on your life, until it is too late.”
A tribute site is being set up for anyone who would like to show their appreciation to John. It will be in the form of a memory book and will be live tomorrow (21 April) – details to follow.
A small family burial will take place next week and, once COVID-19 lockdown restrictions are lifted, a memorial ceremony will be arranged and details released.