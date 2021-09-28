S top the pet eating any more suspected poison.

top the pet eating any more suspected poison. P hone the vets.

hone the vets. E mergency appointment.

mergency appointment. E vidence – bring labels/samples/vomit.

vidence – bring labels/samples/vomit. Don’t delay.

Will Peel, product manager at TVM UK, said: “While most pet owners are mindful of the danger certain items can pose, we all know how difficult it can be to keep an eye on your pet at all times.