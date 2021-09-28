28 Sept 2021
With nights drawing in and the weather turning, company launches a campaign to warn about seasonal poisoning dangers.
Image © StockSnap / Pixabay
TVM UK has launched an awareness campaign about potential poisoning dangers pets can face in autumn.
The company has produced what it describes as an eye-catching poster for waiting rooms that details key items pet owners should be looking to keep their pets away from.
Common hazards on the poster include:
The poster also reinforces the importance of SPEED:
Will Peel, product manager at TVM UK, said: “While most pet owners are mindful of the danger certain items can pose, we all know how difficult it can be to keep an eye on your pet at all times.
“This poster is intended as an easy way for vets to help reiterate how important it is to be aware of the items that can endanger their pets.”
For the poster, contact a TVM territory manager or email.