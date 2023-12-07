7 Dec
Veronica Gonzalo Nadal, Hamish Glover and Virginia Crespo join Basildon referral centre.
An Essex referral centre has grown its neurology and neurosurgery team with three new appointments.
Veronica Gonzalo Nadal, Hamish Glover and Virginia Crespo have all joined Linnaeus-owned Southfields Veterinary Specialists, which has a 42,000 sq ft animal hospital at Basildon.
Miss Gonzalo Nadal has been appointed as a clinician in veterinary and neurosurgery, and aims to become a diplomate. She said: “I will oversee my own medical and surgical cases at Southfields, but also give support to residents and interns by supervising them.”
Dr Glover has joined as a neurology intern. He said: “I’ve recently had a case report published about a case of an aortic thrombus in a dog, related to pregnancy and surgery. It is the first documented case of its kind in terms of diagnosis and very good outcome.”
Dr Crespo is a European specialist in veterinary neurology and has taken the role of neurology clinician. She became a European College of Veterinary Neurology diplomate in 2022.
Southfields moved to a new £10 million hospital site last summer and, in addition to neurology, offers specialist services in: