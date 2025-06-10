10 Jun 2025
Elanco has released a “first of its kind” paper that shows 84% of owners will switch veterinary practices if their dogs’ symptoms of itchiness are not resolved swiftly.
Image © Ermolaev Alexandr / Adobe Stock
More than four-fifths of dog owners will switch vet practices if itching issues aren’t quickly resolved, new figures have shown.
Animal pharmaceutical company Elanco released a report on “America’s Itchy Dogs”, said to be the first of its kind, based on nationwide surveys of 4,000 pet owners and 200 vets.
According to the survey, almost 90% of dogs in the US – close to 79 million – experience itchiness symptoms at some point each year.
Six in 10 owners say they lose trust in their vet when the symptoms are not resolved, with 84% of owners revealing that they switch vets if their clinician can’t resolve the issue within three or fewer visits.
The same percentage of vets reported dog owners as being more likely to return for other services if itching issues are resolved, however, while 93% of vets felt owners’ trust in them increased under such circumstances.
Nine in 10 vets said owners wait too long on average – six weeks, according to the survey – before presenting their dogs with itching issues, at which point skin may be raw or infected.
The overwhelming majority (94%) of vets also believe owners are not aware of the levels of discomfort their itchy dog is in.
Veterinary dermatologist Joya Griffin said: “These findings highlight the critical need for veterinarians to be an ally in the fight against itch and to deliver effective results by the second visit.
“Itching doesn’t just affect the dog; it can have a significant impact on the whole family.
“Having the right tools is critical for alleviating the itch and discomfort both seasonally and year-around.”