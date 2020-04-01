1 Apr 2020
Animal health firm says practices wanting to limit face-to-face potential poisoning cases should use Veterinary Poisons Information Service or other resources first, and promote social media posts to homebound clients.
Animal health firm TVM UK has highlighted a range of resources to help vets deal with potential poisoning cases and restrict the number of face-to-face practice visits.
Conscious that present advice to confine to home means more products and food dangerous to pets could be accessible, TVM has provided resources of its own and is pointing clinicians towards existing ones.
Most up-to-date information can be found through the Veterinary Poisons Information Service (VPIS) database, which can help vets determine if a patient has eaten something poisonous and needs to be seen.
The database features information about toxic amounts, helping vets determine if an examination is necessary. Further advice is available on 0207 305 5055.
TVM’s Facebook page can be used to source social media content to help advise owners, and more information and updated guidelines is available from its website.
Practices are also being advised to encourage clients to telephone the Animal PoisonLine on 01202 509000 if they are in any doubt.