4 Jun 2020
Animal health company adds two new related guidelines to help vets deal with intoxication from pyrethrins and macrocyclic lactones.
TVM UK has upgraded its ectoparasiticide and endoparasiticide medication guidelines in anticipation of an uptick of potential pet poisonings during the warmer weather.
The company has added two new antiparasiticide-related guidelines to help vets with intoxication from pyrethrins (commonly found in flea control products or ant powders) and macrocyclic lactones (poisoning can occur due to accidental ingestion of large animal anthelmintic products).
The guidelines have been written to be easy to follow and offer clear, concise advice on treating animals with suspected or confirmed intoxications, and TVM said they complement its existing set of free poisoning guidelines.
TVM product manager Will Peel said: “Our guidelines have proved very useful to veterinary staff and we have received requests from vets to add new guidelines for antiparasiticide intoxications.
“Our focus is on helping veterinary staff provide the best possible care for their patients, so we hope these new guidelines will prove beneficial.”
The guidelines can be downloaded for free via the TVM website.