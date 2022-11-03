3 Nov 2022
Company hopes digital resources will help practices as they prepare for busy period for pet poisonings.
TVM has launched an interactive digital Toxin Toolkit to help veterinary practices prepare for what is traditionally the busiest period for pet poisoning.
With the festive season approaching, the Toxin Toolkit consists of an interactive booklet viewable on digital devices, which will allow vet staff to view information and guidance about managing pet poisoning.
It also contains vital information and resources for veterinary practice dealing with emergency toxin cases.
“We know from our popular lunch and learn sessions which topics are most relevant and helpful to veterinary practices, and we’ve ensured that all this information is included in the toolkit so that staff can easily find the information they need, when they need it.
“We are launching the Toxin Toolkit to make information more easily accessible to vets; however, an added benefit is that it helps us and our clients to minimise our environmental impact by reducing the need for our printed poisoning guidelines.”
The toolkit is accessible online or via this QR code.