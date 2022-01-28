28 Jan 2022
Launch of Locox TT Mini follows Locox TT on to the shelves and will feature same “unique and comprehensive blend of active ingredients” to help support joint health.
A supplement product aimed specifically at cats and small dogs has been launched in the UK market by TVM.
The arrival of Locox TT Mini follows that of Locox TT, and contains a “unique and comprehensive blend of active ingredients” to support joint health in cats and small dogs.
The original Locox TT was developed to include high levels of eicosapentaenoic acid and docosahexaenoic acid omega-3 sourced from sustainable fishing, with independent laboratory analysis showing it contains more than four times more omega-3s than some other supplements.
TVM said the new version had the same high-quality ingredients and a specially formulated tab shape and size favoured by cats. The chicken-flavoured tabs also have a high palatability score.
It is the third product to be manufactured using TVM’s patented Tasty Tech technology to help preserve delicate ingredients and palatability.
Will Peel, TVM’s product manager, said: “Following the launch of the initial Locox TT product, we have developed Locox TT Mini specifically for cats and small dogs.
“Many cats suffer with joint stiffness that can often be harder to recognise than with dogs, therefore there is a need for a highly palatable joint supplement specific to a cat’s requirements.”
More information can be found online or by contacting a TVM territory manager.