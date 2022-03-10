10 Mar
Company has developed awareness-raising materials for practices to use to make pet owners aware of common spring dangers.
TVM is helping veterinary practices to develop awareness materials on common poison dangers as part of Pet Poison Awareness Month.
Materials for the month, running through March, will also highlight some of the dangers present in spring.
TVM has created “eye-catching posters and informational leaflets” for vets, which provide information on common dangers such as:
The company is also scheduling posts on social media throughout March, and material is also reinforcing the importance of SPEED:
Will Peel, product manager at TVM, said: “While most pet owners are mindful of the danger that certain foods and plants can pose, when you’re enjoying the spring sunshine and the long Easter weekend, it can be easy to overlook potential pet hazards.
“It’s vital to reinforce the dangers that can come with the warmer weather to help protect pets from poisoning, which can cause serious illness or worse.”
Full details are available from TVM territory managers or by emailing help@tvm-uk.com