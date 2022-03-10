S top the pet eating any more suspected poison

Will Peel, product manager at TVM, said: “While most pet owners are mindful of the danger that certain foods and plants can pose, when you’re enjoying the spring sunshine and the long Easter weekend, it can be easy to overlook potential pet hazards.