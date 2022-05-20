20 May 2022
The company said its new ophthalmology product Stromease is a “ready-to-use, anti-collagenase eye drop, indicated for the supportive treatment of corneal ulcers in dogs and cats”.
Corneal ulcers are a common occurrence, with a number of causes such as trauma, foreign bodies or underlying ocular pathology, such as tear film insufficiency.
Keratomalacia, or corneal melting, may develop as a complication of an existing corneal ulcer due to the uncontrolled action of proteolytic enzymes. This can lead to corneal perforation and permanent loss of vision.
TVM said management of keratomalacia required prompt and aggressive medical treatment to arrest corneal destruction. Anti-collagenases, antimicrobials and analgesia are the mainstay of medical therapy, with surgical intervention also indicated for cases requiring tectonic support.
Additionally, certain patients (such as brachycephalic breeds) are more at risk of keratomalacia occurring; therefore, anti-collagenases should be considered pre-emptively as part of the treatment plan.
Stromease is the first and only licensed product of its type, containing the active ingredient N-acetylcysteine. It does not require any prior preparation or special storage, and is presented in a 5ml bottle.
Stromease has a three-year unopened shelf life. The licensed dose is two drops into the affected eye(s) three to four times daily.
Will Peel, TVM’s product manager, said: “Traditionally, vets have had to rely on ‘homemade’ anti-collagenase preparations, which can be time-consuming to prepare, difficult to store correctly and inconvenient to use.
“Stromease is a licensed anti-collagenase treatment option for corneal ulcers in dogs and cats, presented in a user-friendly format.”
