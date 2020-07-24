24 Jul 2020
Company to launch Pet Eye Health Awareness Week in September, to coincide with National Eye Health Awareness Week.
Image © christels / Pixabay
TVM UK is launching Pet Eye Health Awareness Week in September to help pet owners identify common symptoms of eye disease.
It is hoped that staging the week-long awareness campaign, from 21-27 September, owners will receive knowledge of signs to look for and seek prompt veterinary attention where needed.
The week coincides with National Eye Awareness Week, and TVM is planning to support the pet version with a kit to help practices create their own personalised, eye-catching waiting room displays.
This will feature informative material to inform owners about the common symptoms of eye disease, with owners able to gain more in-depth information by scanning a QR code on their phones that takes them to TVM’s eye health webpage.
Material will also include a “Who’s Got Their Eye on You” mini quiz to help engage clients by asking them to see if they can spot one of their pets in an animal line-up.
Will Peel, product manager for TVM UK, said: “Eye problems in pets can sometimes be hard for pet owners to pick up so we have launched Pet Eye Health Awareness Week to raise awareness of common symptoms of poor eye heath so problems can be identified early and pet owners can seek veterinary advice quickly.”
More information is available by emailing TVM or visiting the resource page.