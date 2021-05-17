17 May 2021
Part of company’s behavioural range, Copro-nil is a “tasty powder” that when added to food makes resultant faeces unpalatable.
TVM UK has relaunched its behaviour product Copro-nil in smaller 100g pots with a new look.
The product, part of TVM’s behavioural range, is designed as a tasty powder that, when added to food, makes resultant faeces unpalatable. Coprophagia affects up to 23% of dogs, with 16% of them considered regular offenders.
Will Peel, TVM UK product manager, said: “The new format and packaging have been designed to help deal with this very unpleasant problem, which many owners believe is a behaviour that dogs will grow out of.
“The new format is intended to demonstrate that Copro-nil, combined with effective behavioural training, can help resolve the problem effectively.”
Downloadable advice sheets for vet staff to share with clients are available online.