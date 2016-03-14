14 Mar
A course aimed at helping vets and veterinary nurses improve their knowledge of elderly cat care will take place this September.
Hosted by Vet Professionals, the two-day CPD course will run from 21-22 September at the Aztec Spa Hotel in Bristol.
Guest speakers include feline experts Sarah Caney, Danielle Gunn-Moore and Vicky Halls. They will present a series of bite-size presentations covering a host of topics, such as:
A spokesman said: “With elderly cats forming an increasing proportion of our caseload, it’s more important than ever to provide ‘gold standard’ care.”
For more information, including prices and early-bird discounts, visit www.vetprofessionals.com