8 Jan
British Veterinary Dental Association course aimed at general practice vets looking to improve skills.
Places are available for a two-day course covering practical dental extractions in dogs.
The British Veterinary Dental Association (BVDA) is holding the course on 23 and 24 February at the IM3 Advanced Centre for Education in Dublin, which it says is aimed at all general practice vets looking to improve their dentistry skills.
Among questions the course is hoping to answer are:
“Practical extractions in dogs” will be taught jointly by Rob Davis, small animal dentistry and oral surgery clinician at Davies Veterinary Specialists; and Hannah van Velzen, resident in dentistry, oral and maxillofacial surgery at Eastcott Veterinary Hospital.
Course costs, which are lower for BVDA members, include hotel accommodation, transfer to the venue, breakfasts and lunches, and a pub meal on 23 February, but exclude flight and airport transfer costs.
Full details are available on the BVDA website.