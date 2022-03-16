16 Mar 2022
Feline specialists Sam Taylor and Sarah Caney are teaming up to offer the live, online, case and discussion-based course in May.
Sam Taylor and Sarah Caney.
A two-day online course designed for general vets with an interest in boosting their feline medicine knowledge and skills is to take place in May.
The Vet Professionals course, called Feline Interactive, is billed as live, online, and case and discussion-based CPD for general practitioners, and will be run by specialists Sam Taylor and Sarah Caney.
It promises to cover up-to-date feline topics in a friendly format that fits around family and real life.
The course is taking place on 10 and 11 May between 9:30am and 4:30pm, and will be equivalent to 12 hours of CPD.
Topics to be covered will include novel treatments for feline infectious peritonitis, hyperthyroidism, chronic kidney disease, OA, inappetence, diabetes and pancreatitis, and lectures will be broken up with case studies, live discussions and a “bring your own case” section.
Attendees will receive PDFs of the presentations and access to recordings of the live sessions after the event.
Full details are available online or via the Vet Professionals Facebook page.