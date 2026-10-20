20 Oct 2026
British Veterinary Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Association says event will combine practical sessions with lectures and panel discussions.
Details have been released of a two-day seminar by the British Veterinary Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Association (BVRSMA) next month.
“Let’s move forward: pain management beyond drugs” has been billed as a brand new approach by BVRSMA, focusing on an “integrative approach to pain management for veterinary surgeons”.
A combination of practical sessions, lectures and panel discussions is planned, with the first day focusing on the challenges of diagnosis and day two covering novel therapeutic options.
The BVRSMA said it was fortunate to have a wealth of knowledge in the organisation, with Lowri Davies, James Hunt, Jane Oatley, Amanda Morgan, Hannah Capon and Mathilde Granger among those leading the seminar.
Bristol Vet Specialists Hospital will be the setting for the event on 6 and 7 November.
More details are available from the website or through emailing [email protected] to book a place or register interest.