15 May 2025
Around 20 other canines were rescued during a lengthy operation by police, RSPCA and council officers.
Image: courtesy of Essex Police
More than 30 dogs have been found dead, and around 20 others rescued, following a joint operation by police, RSPCA and council officials.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of fraud and failing to prevent unnecessary suffering to animals in connection with the incident in Billericay on Tuesday (13 May).
Essex Police have urged the public not to speculate about the case and say they are currently trying to trace potential owners of the affected animals.
Inspector Steve Parry, from the force, said the operation had followed “a number of reports” about dogs made through Action Fraud and work between officers, the RSPCA and Basildon Borough Council.
He added: “At this stage, we believe we have found the remains of 37 dogs and about 20 live dogs which are now being cared for. The priority for all our partners is to locate their last-known owners.
“This is likely to be a complex and potentially far-reaching investigation, and we don’t plan on giving a running commentary on it – but we will endeavour to keep the public informed on this investigation when it is appropriate to do so.”