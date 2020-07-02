2 Jul 2020
Pair treated after taking liquid isoflurane that had previously been stolen from a veterinary practice in Basingstoke.
Two men have been treated in hospital after they are believed to have taken animal medication stolen during a burglary of a veterinary surgery.
Police have warned that the drugs – branded IsoFlo, which contains the general anaesthetic isoflurane – were stolen during the break-in at the premises in Worting Road, Basingstoke, on Monday night (29 June).
A man aged in his 50s from the Hampshire town was taken to hospital by ambulance on Tuesday night in a serious condition and remains in intensive care.
A second man, aged in his 40s, also received hospital treatment, but was later discharged.
A Hampshire police spokesman said: “Taking medications that are not prescribed for you and are not intended for human use can have a significant and serious effect on health.
“Anyone who has taken animal medicines or who knows someone who may have taken them should seek medical help immediately.”
The spokesman added: “One of the liquid preparations in particular – if inhaled, consumed orally or injected – could cause a severe reaction, which could prove life-threatening.
“It comes in a bottle branded IsoFlo and contains Isoflurane.”
Two men aged 36 and 47, and both from Basingstoke, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary.