14 Apr 2023
Officials say the latest outbreaks in Powys and East Yorkshire highlight the need for bird keepers to maintain high biosecurity standards even after housing restrictions end next week.
Two new cases of avian flu have been confirmed just days before mandatory housing requirements are due to be lifted across England and Wales.
Restrictions have been put in place around the affected sites in Powys and East Yorkshire, following confirmation that the highly pathogenic form of the virus was present.
But both Defra and the Welsh Government have confirmed they intend to go ahead with the planned rule changes.
Officials confirmed yesterday (13 April) that the H5N1 strain of the virus had been found in commercial poultry at premises near the village of Leven in East Yorkshire.
The Welsh Government separately confirmed a case at a site near Newtown in Powys.
A 3km protection zone, where birds should be kept housed or isolated, and a 10km surveillance area have been set up around both locations.
News of the latest cases was released just two days after the announcement of plans to lift the housing orders that have been in place for several months, other than in designated protection zones, from next Tuesday 18 April.
But bird keepers were also warned that enhanced biosecurity requirements will still be necessary as the virus is expected to continue circulating for several weeks.
A Defra spokesperson told Vet Times today (14 April) that the East Yorkshire case would not impact the planned lifting of the housing order.
They added: “The avian influenza prevention zone will remain in place, so the case highlights the importance of poultry keepers needing to maintain stringent biosecurity practices.”
A Welsh Government spokesperson also said it was not planning to review the forthcoming changes.
Latest assessments reduced the risk posed by the virus to “medium” in locations with poor biosecurity. The risk is still said to be low at sites with strong biosecurity measures in place.