28 Nov 2023
The first Alabama rot fatalities of the season have been verified in Hampshire and Surrey, prompting a new plea for vigilance from pet owners.
Two dogs have died after contracting cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy (CRGV) in southern England.
The cases, which are the first confirmed fatalities of the main season for the disease that is also known as Alabama rot, have prompted senior vets to make a renewed plea for vigilance among pet owners.
The incidents, which involved a three-year-old Hungarian vizsla in Surrey and a two-year-old cocker spaniel respectively, occurred in Claygate, Surrey, and Farringdon, Hampshire.
A total of seven dogs have now died from CRGV in the UK so far this year, according to the case tracking system run by Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists (AMVS), near Winchester.
Josh Walker, who leads the AMVS research unit into the disease, said they were “sorry to have to report” the latest deaths, which take the overall total since the disease was first reported here in 2012 to 297.
He added: “We’re now entering the time of year when cases of CRGV are most likely. As a result, we are now urging all dog owners to be especially vigilant over the coming months.
“We would also like to highlight that we are aware of other potential and likely cases in the UK; however, certain criteria require fulfilment to allow us to confirm a case based on review of a patient’s history and tissue analysis.
“We continue to support veterinarians with this assessment and encourage concerned vets to get in touch.”