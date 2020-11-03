3 Nov 2020
“Immediate steps have been taken to limit the risk of the disease spreading” – UK CVO Christine Middlemiss.
Image © 9883074 / Pixabay
More than 13,000 birds will be culled at a farm in Cheshire following an outbreak of avian flu.
Yesterday low pathogenic avian influenza (H5N2) was confirmed at a commercial premises in Kent where 480 birds were culled as a result.
Now the APHA has confirmed the H5N8 strain has been detected at a broiler breeder premises in Frodsham, Cheshire.
Officials also confirmed the Cheshire outbreak was not related to the H5N2 strain found at a small farm near Deal in Kent.
Further testing is under way to determine if it is a highly pathogenic strain and whether it is related to the virus circulating in Europe.
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss said: “Immediate steps have been taken to limit the risk of the disease spreading.”
Dr Middlemiss added: ”This includes 3km and 10km temporary control zones around the infected site.
“We are urgently looking for any evidence of disease spread associated with this farm to control and eliminate it.”
The outbreaks mean the UK country free status for avian influenza, which was regained in June 2020 following an outbreak in December 2019, has been lost.