17 May 2023
Five new cases have been reported among birds since housing restrictions were lifted last month, though Defra says the risk to poultry is low as long as strong biosecurity systems are in place.
Image © Snowboy / Adobe Stock
Two people have tested positive for avian flu following the launch of an asymptomatic testing programme for people who have been exposed to infected birds.
Five new cases have also been confirmed in poultry or captive birds since mandatory housing rules were lifted last month. But senior medics have stressed the broader risk remains very low, with still no evidence of transmission between humans.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the people who tested positive were both known to have worked on an infected poultry farm in England.
However, neither experienced any symptoms of the virus and both have since recorded negative tests.
The UKHSA’s chief medical advisor Susan Hopkins said: “Current evidence suggests that the avian influenza viruses we’re seeing circulating in birds around the world do not spread easily to people.
“However, we know already that the virus can spread to people following close contact with infected birds and this is why, through screening programmes like this one, we are monitoring people who have been exposed to learn more about this risk.
“Globally, there is no evidence of spread of this strain from person to person, but we know that viruses evolve all the time and we remain vigilant for any evidence of changing risk to the population.
“It remains critical that people avoid touching sick or dead birds, and that they follow the Defra advice about reporting.”
News of the positive tests comes around one month after mandatory housing restrictions for birds were lifted from 18 April.
Five new cases have been confirmed in birds since then – the latest among commercial poultry at a site in North Lincolnshire yesterday (16 May).
Two other cases – in Northamptonshire and South Yorkshire, respectively – have also been reported in England, along with two in Wales – both in Powys.
Current Defra assessments classify the risk posed by the virus as high for wild birds, but low for poultry in locations with good biosecurity measures and medium at sites where “substantial” biosecurity breaches occur.