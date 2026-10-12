12 Oct 2026
Officials say the cases are “isolated”, though no details have been given of the new advice issued to senior officers.
Wiltshire Police has remained tightlipped about the details, but stress there is no sign of a threat to the wider police dog population.
Two serving police dogs have been euthanised after they were found to have contracted Brucella canis.
New guidance has been issued to force chiefs following the incidents affecting the Wiltshire Police dog unit, which have been connected to an imported dog.
But officials have remained tightlipped about the precise nature of the link, though they stress there is no sign of a threat to the wider police dog population.
Although the Wiltshire force has not responded to a request for comment from Vet Times, the cases are understood to have been detected during recent testing.
After seeking veterinary advice, the affected dogs were euthanised to eliminate the risk of further transmission. All the unit’s other dogs subsequently tested negative, Wiltshire999s reported.
In its own statement, the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) confirmed it had been notified of the positive cases, which it said were “linked to a police dog imported from Europe”.
A spokesperson added: “This is believed to have been an isolated incident with no evidence to suggest a broader risk to UK police dogs.
“Pending the development of definitive national guidance, interim advice has been issued to chief constables regarding the testing, quarantine and management of imported dogs.”
However, the council has so far not responded to further questions about the precise nature of the link between the affected dogs and the alleged source or the nature of the guidance issued to forces.
Around 2,500 dogs are currently estimated to be working across all the UK’s police forces.