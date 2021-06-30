30 Jun 2021
Rachel Nixon and her fiancé Lawrence Dodi plan to drive an old ambulance through more than 60 countries on a journey of 100,000 kilometers to raise cash for Vetlife and Anthony Nolan.
Two vets and a dog are venturing around the world in an ambulance, taking off from Liverpool’s docks with high hopes of bagging themselves a record.
Locum vets Rachel Nixon and fiancé Lawrence Dodi will take on the challenge accompanied all the way by their spaniel Peggy.
The plan had been to leave on 1 May last year, but delays caused by COVID-19 mean the intrepid trio will now leave from Royal Albert Dock in Liverpool on 2 October before covering 100,000 kilometers and eventually ending up at Liverpool FC in Montevideo, Uruguay.
Their epic two-year journey – in a converted Land Rover named Amber – will take them eastwards across 66 countries and 5 continents in aid of two charities, Vetlife and Anthony Nolan.
Miss Nixon said: “The Land Rover ambulance will be our transport and home as we attempt to drive more than 100,000km to get back home again.
“This route will be a true global circumnavigation and, all going well, gain the Guinness World Record for the ‘longest journey in an ambulance’.”
Dr Dodi added: “We will be aiming to travel through 60-plus countries via many European countries; North Africa (Morocco); Central Asia (Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia and Mongolia); East Asia (South Korea and Japan); potentially Australasia (Australia and New Zealand); and then up from the southernmost tip of South America to Central America.
“From there we will put Amber on a boat and sail home via Ireland to complete the loop.”
Donations can be made to the trio through their website.