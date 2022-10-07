7 Oct 2022
Preston councillors have unanimously approved plans for the new facility, which officials hope will be completed in two years’ time.
What the University of Central Lancashire’s new vet school is expected to look like when it is completed in 2024.
The University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) has been given the green light to develop a new vet school in Preston.
Members of the city council’s planning committee voted unanimously in favour of the proposal during a meeting yesterday (6 October).
Officials hope the site will be completed by the autumn of 2024. Building work is expected to begin in the new year.
Heather Bacon, head of UCLan’s vet school, said: “We’re delighted Preston City Council has approved our state-of-the-art plan so we can now start working on creating our technologically advanced veterinary school.
“Our new school of veterinary medicine will play a major role in developing the veterinary practitioners and leaders of the future, and supporting economic growth in the north.
“We’re incredibly excited to open the first vet school in Lancashire, which will offer students purpose-built training facilities, and the highest of education and professional standards.”
The four-storey complex, covering 45,000 square feet, will be developed on what is currently the university’s Greenbank car park, and will support students and staff working in veterinary medicine, bioveterinary science, veterinary clinical practice, veterinary physiotherapy and rehabilitation, and clinical animal behaviour and training.
The facility will also include simulated clinical and consulting facilities, as well as kennels, a rehabilitation suite, and other facilities for teaching and clinical skills.
The first group of bioveterinary science undergraduates began their courses last month, while the first cohort of veterinary medicine and surgery students are due to begin their studies next autumn from a refurbished ground floor section of the current Greenbank Building.
Sarah Myers – senior planner for Cushman and Wakefield, which led the planning application – said: “We are delighted to secure planning permission for UCLan’s School of Veterinary Medicine.
“This significant investment will be a real asset to the region. It’s been a pleasure supporting UCLan throughout the process and we look forward to seeing construction work begin next year.”
UCLan is hosting two forthcoming open days on Sunday 16 October and Saturday 19 November.