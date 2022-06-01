1 Jun 2022
The university is planning to create a new four-storey veterinary medicine school facility, which is expected to be up and running by September 2024.
The University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) has revealed plans to create a new building to house Lancashire’s only veterinary school.
Based at the university’s Preston campus, the four-storey property will be home to the 11th veterinary school in the UK, and will be a base for students and staff on foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate courses in areas such as veterinary medicine, bioveterinary science, veterinary clinical practice, veterinary physiotherapy and rehabilitation, and clinical animal behaviour and training.
Subject to planning permission being granted, anatomical skills laboratories will be created alongside simulated clinical facilities including a pharmacy, diagnostic suite, and simulated operating theatres across three floors.
A microscopy laboratory and dental room will also be built, alongside a variety of teaching rooms and office spaces.
The project will also see a refurbishment of a ground floor section of the university’s Greenbank building, which will include kennel facilities, simulated consultation rooms and a rehabilitation suite, in addition to other veterinary teaching and clinical skills facilities.
The Greenbank building refurbishments should be ready to welcome the first cohort of Bachelors of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery (BVMS) students in September 2023, while the new building is planned to be completed by September 2024.
Heather Bacon, veterinary clinical senior lecturer, said: “Our flagship five-year BVMS course is an innovative programme that is ‘hands-on’ from year one, rather than in later years as delivered in more traditional programmes.
“This means we need a state-of-the-art building that will house world-class clinical simulation and teaching spaces, utilising cutting-edge veterinary technology to support our integrated and practical approach to veterinary education.”
The university is collaborating with UCLan’s associate school, Myerscough College and University Centre, and with veterinary partners across the region to deliver study programmes.
UCLan’s students will be able to access Myerscough’s animal husbandry facilities, which have underpinned its established RCVS-accredited vet nursing programmes.