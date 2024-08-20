20 Aug 2024
Officials hope the new courses, which are being offered from this autumn and include a first of its kind programme, will encourage veterinary professionals to diversify their skills.
A UK vet school has announced plans for two new masters’ degree courses, which will be offered for the first time this autumn.
Academics at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) have claimed one of the programmes, Global Applications in One Health and One Welfare, is the first of its kind to link the two ideas.
And they hope that, together with a new Veterinary Primary Care and Clinical Leadership programme plus the existing Veterinary Physiotherapy and Clinical Rehabilitation course, will inspire veterinary professionals to expand their skills.
The school’s dean Heather Bacon said: “We recognise that veterinary professionals are increasingly seeking to diversify and develop their skill set.
“With portfolio careers becoming more common across the profession, we aim to offer affordable pathways in veterinary postgraduate education.”
Each of the courses is delivered part-time and online in a model that officials say is intended to enable them to fit around participants’ working lives.
Dr Bacon said: “The primary care course offers vets and nurses in practice the opportunity to develop important coaching, educational and leadership skills, as well as expertise in clinical subjects.
“The course in One Health and One Welfare is the first of its kind to bring together these important subject areas, with modules delivered by international experts who can support colleagues looking to develop and diversify into conservation, animal welfare or epidemiological areas.”
Colette Fuller, the school’s digital education manager, added: “These courses incorporate a range of real-world videography, interactive elements, and gamification to ensure learners are engaged with authentic content while also enhancing accessibility, flexibility and inclusivity.”
More details of the courses are available via the UCLan vet school website.